Guns and ammo discovered following traffic stop in Miami Shores; 2 detained

By Sheldon Fox, Aaron Page

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI SHORES, Florida (WSVN) — A troubling gun and ammo collection was found in an SUV during a traffic stop in Miami Shores last week that left two men detained.

The incident took place after a BOLO Alert was advised of a stolen tag on Nov. 6 during evening rush hour.

Miami Shores Police spotted the vehicle with the stolen tag near the area of 102nd Street and Miami Ave.

Officers pulled the vehicle over to do a traffic stop.

“Out of the car. Back tire, hands on the roof,” said an officer.

“103 in North Miami,” said a dispatcher over the Broadcastify police scanner.

“Hey! Gun in the car,” said another officer.

Bodycam footage captured the moments officers detained two men, 30-year-old Dreco Caley and 39-year-old Joseph Lewis, and initiated a search. Officers found four guns, including a rifle, magazines, and two Florida license plates stashed inside the SUV.

Officers shot pictures of their discovery for evidence.

“A photo op too,” said an officer.

“Nice,” said an officer.

“We got another gun,” said another officer.

“Oh yeah? Sensational,” said an officer.

Drivers in the area drove by in disbelief as the officers plucked weapons and ammo from the vehicle.

Caley and Lewis face charges ranging from open carry violations, weapon possession, and marijuana possession.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.