Colorado Springs veterans surprised with new AC unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, a Colorado Springs veteran received a surprise that left him speechless and should keep him comfortable once the winter weather passes.

Ryan Utsler got a big surprise when crews from One Source Home Service showed up at his home in Colorado Springs to install a new air conditioning unit for free. It all started when the army veteran shared a Facebook post about Air Pros USA's 5th Annual Veteran's Day Giveaway.

"I'm not really used to like winning things, in a sense. And so to be, like, chosen for this is just outrageous," said Utsler.

Utsler served in the U.S Army from 2015 to 2021. During his time in the military, he was stationed in Alaska and Fort Carson but had to retire due to medical reasons.

"The reason why I got medical retired out. The heat kinda makes me pass out, I guess," said Utsler.

Since 2021, Utsler has been living in Colorado Springs and has slowly been fixing up his home, and fixing it has come with a hefty price tag.

"I just got a furnace in April I had to finance that, a new AC unit well I'd have to finance it again like with the price of it, everything," said Utsler.

The free AC unit with installation is valued at $10,000. One Source Home Service had their work cut out deciding on who would get this free installation.

"And then we send a technician out. They do a full lookover of the system. They talk to the veteran about their life, etc. and then from those nominees, we ultimately make a decision based on need," said Sarah Begley, general manager.

In a press release, Air Pros USA said they do this as a way to thank veterans for their service.

