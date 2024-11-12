Colorado Springs City Council to vote on utility rate increases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council will convene, tasked with several items on their agenda including the future of the Springs Utilities 2025 budget.

According to a release by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), the organization is proposing a base rate increase of 6.5% for electric and water, 4% for natural gas and 9% for wastewater for each year from 2025 to 2029.

"As a community-owned utility, Springs Utilities does not profit from customer rates," CSU officials said in a release.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the 2025 proposed budget is 21% more than the 2024 budget. They also say they are currently "facing historic demands and plans to add $3.9 billion in infrastructure during the next five years."

CSU officials say the proposed rate increases will equate to roughly a $14 /month increase for a sample resident.