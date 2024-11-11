WPD: 5 men found fatally shot at 3 locations in south Wichita

By Cameron Burnett

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Police are investigating after five men were found fatally shot at three locations in south Wichita Sunday evening.

The Wichita Police Department said officers responded at around 5:45 p.m. to a death investigation in the 1700 block of South Santa Fe, where they found one man with a gunshot wound inside the home.

At the same time, officers were conducting a separate investigation in the 1900 block of South Laura. That’s where they found three additional victims with gunshot wounds.

“During a canvass of the neighborhood on Laura, an officer checked another residence by looking through a window and discovered what appeared to be another victim in the living room,” WPD said. “Officers forced entry and found a male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Police said Monday that all five were men, ages 39, 42, 55, 67 and 68. Their names have not been released.

Investigators believe that the five knew each other and that one of them was the shooter.

The department stressed Sunday night that the information is preliminary and the case is still actively under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.