Professional baseball stars play alongside players with special needs

By Zoe Blair

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Baseball players of all ages who have special needs played alongside professional athletes at Rickwood Field on Saturday.

The game was a part of the Alternative Baseball Organization which aims to include all types of people in the world of baseball. Taylor Duncan has autism and founded the organization in 2016.

Duncan said Saturday’s game was made even more special by the opportunity to play at historic Rickwood Field.

“It really is a dream to play in a Major League stadium,” Duncan said. “Plus, getting to play alongside a lot of our heroes that we’ve actually had the chance to meet through this.”

The other ABO players agreed.

“It has been a dream come true to play with some awesome people,” pitcher Noah Theriault said.

The professional athletes also enjoyed the game and said they hope to play alongside the ABO members again in the future.

“This game is huge for these players, and, you know, huge for me as well,” Women’s National Baseball Team catcher Anna Kimbrell said. “It’s been really awesome getting to bond with them.”

There were also several former Major League Baseball stars in attendance, including Tim Hudson and Lance Cormier.

“This is kind of their World Series game, so they take it serious and we enjoy that, we love seeing that competitive spirit,” Hudson said. “I’ve enjoyed every moment that we’ve had on the field, I was able to have a pretty good moment with the first baseman. I got on first base and I had such a good conversation going with him that there was a passed ball by the catcher and I didn’t even take second base. I just enjoyed my conversation with him so much.”

