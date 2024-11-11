Skip to Content
Philly fans brought together by Eagles Autism Foundation share bond that goes beyond game day

You'll find Eagles fans all across the city of Philadelphia
You'll find Eagles fans all across the city of Philadelphia
By Wakisha Bailey

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — You’ll find Eagles fans all across the city of Philadelphia, but Chaz Elliot and Tom Byrne are two friends who bond over more than just their love for the game.

Elliot always speaks highly of Byrne and vice versa.

“He’s my best friend at the Eagles stadium,” Elliot said. “We hang out a lot.”

Byrne said Elliot is “a once-in-a-lifetime guy. I call him Big Dog.”

It is a nickname in reference to Elliot’s favorite player, Brandon Graham.

Elliot and Bryne met five years ago through the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Together, they host special events to raise money for the charity. Earlier this month, they teamed up as celebrity bartenders and raised over $7,000.

Elliot and Byrne were there to collect money for a good cause, but the Eagles Autism Foundation is more than an organization for these close friends.

“It gives us a community. A family,” they said.

