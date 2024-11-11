Organizations across Southern Colorado pay thanks to veterans

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center celebrated Veterans Day at their office in Pueblo on Monday.

The event took place along the riverwalk, paying tribute to all those who have served. The nonprofit decked the popular attraction out in American flags.

“Today, we come together to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in our armed forces,” said Mt. Carmel’s Director of Rural Colorado Services Sal Katz, Jr. in a statement. “Their dedication and sacrifices are the foundation of our freedom."

As dozens gathered to honor veterans, the event also featured a flyover from former Air Force pilots.

Three veterans spoke at the event, including Retired Sgt. Bruce Elson, a 101-year-old World War II vet.

Over at Pikes Peak State College's Centennial campus, veterans were paid tribute in a wreath-laying ceremony.

"Veterans Day and veteran and military-affiliated students are part of the DNA here at the college," said Paul Dececco, Director of Military and Veteran Programs at Pikes Peak State College (PPSC).

According to college officials, 32% of the student population at PPSC is made of military-affiliated students.