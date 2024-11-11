Skip to Content
News

Northbound traffic shut down at East Bijou Street and North Union Boulevard

MGN
By
Published 9:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, northbound traffic is shut down at East Bijou Street and North Union Boulevard.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content