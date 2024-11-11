‘It’s beautiful’: Tulsa Race Massacre survivor celebrates 110th birthday

By Clifton Haskin

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Lessie “Mother” Randle, one of the last two remaining survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, turned 110 on November 10.

Randle’s family said it was beautiful to see everyone come together to celebrate her special day.

2 News spoke with her grandson, Antonio Randle. He said there’s nothing like his grandma’s birthday.

“To celebrate anybody doing 110, but for it to be your grandmother, it’s like a one-in-a-lifetime type of deal,” said Randle.

For her birthday, Mother Randle was presented with a check for more than 1000 dollars from the Justice for Greenwood Foundation.

She was also presented with a flag flown over the United States capital in her honor. Her grandson said receiving beautiful gifts was on brand for his grandmother.

“If you know my grandma, gifts are something that she always dealt with, so this is her. You know I’m saying this is just her,” Randle said.

Family and friends joined Mother Randle at the table for birthday pictures. Her grandson said he’s thankful to witness history.

“Sometimes words can’t express the gratification that you have, but it’s just a wonderful time in American history. You know what I’m saying? It’s beautiful.”

