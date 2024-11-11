‘I can feel a part of a community again’: Veteran finds new calling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Southern Colorado veteran has turned passion into purpose through his new career.

As many know, it can be hard for some to transition from active duty to civilian work, but one local vet found his niche serving as a critical care pilot.

Jason Costello had a highly-celebrated career flying planes in the Air Force. His flights took him on tours all over the world.

He retired after more than two decades, but says he struggled to find a career with the same camaraderie and purpose. That's where Guardian Flight came in.

The organization brings remote critical care patients to medical facilities far away.

"I think other veterans may benefit from this because what I wound up finding again was what I call a mission that matters," said Costello. "And a group of team members that I can feel a part of a community again."

Guardian Flight is part of the Department of Defense's "Skill Bridge" program, which brings in servicemembers for job training during their final six months of active duty.