65 foster and adopted kids receive free shoes in Monterey County

By Brooke Kinebrew

MARINA, California (KSBW) — In Monterey County, 65 children received shoes and socks from Famous Footwear in Marina.

“It’s going to help our children, actually, even in sports also because we were able to pick out any shoe that we wanted, and also for their school and everything,” said Tami DeRose, a parent.

Ticket to Dream and the Monterey County Foster Parent Association hosted this shoe drive for the first time, partnering with Famous Footwear to support families before the holiday season.

Monterey County currently has 302 children in foster care.

“These two foundations that are putting this on are being very generous to our community and helping us out tremendously,” DeRose said.

Leticia Elias, store manager of Famous Footwear in Marina, says it is a true privilege to host the event at this location.

“We didn’t treat anybody any different,” Elias said. “We treat everybody equally, in the same, so it was a good experience, and a lot of our customers, a lot of the families that did come in today, they were returning customers.”

In addition to receiving new shoes, children had the opportunity to pick out a gift either for themselves or to give to someone for the holidays.

“Sometimes children come in with nothing or shoes that are too small, and so we know that them being able to pick out a brand new pair of shoes and really socks is so important, and their faces were so happy and laughing and just so joyful to be able to pick what they wanted,” said Margie Wiebusch, who works with the Monterey County Parent Foster Association.

She says people can sponsor a child during the holiday season.

“Things that children need are the basics. So that includes clothes, pajamas, underwear,” Wiebusch said. “And we are so grateful for so many churches and individuals that want to help us because to have those items for our child is just so important.”

