Colorado Springs Police Department arrests man for arson after setting items from his house on fire

Published 12:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—Early Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Corona Ave for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The man in the residence, 55-year-old Michael Alexander, would not come to the door when police responded. CSPD says he then began to light items in front of his house on fire, prompting a response from the fire department.

Alexander then tried to light another fire inside his house but was not successful, and all the while was yelling threats of violence at officers.

Officers then shut down the street, and Alexander exited around 1:17 a.m.

He is now in custody and has been charged with first-degree arson.

