School district responds to video showing what looked like feces floating from high school water leak

By Rosie Nguyen

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) — A massive water leak sent students running out of a classroom at Fulshear High School on Thursday morning. Videos of the incident began circulating on social media, prompting Lamar CISD to respond to what appeared to be feces floating around on the ground.

According to a statement from the district, a water pipe in the 1300 hall burst, affecting approximately 12 classrooms. The campus was placed on hold while the situation was addressed.

Lucas Smith, a junior at Fulshear High School, told ABC13 he was sitting in the desk right underneath where the burst happened around 10 a.m. and got out of the way just seconds beforehand.

“The girl in front of me says, ‘What the heck?’ and she looks up. I look up. We see water kind of dripping from the ceiling. Next thing you know, five seconds later, water starts pouring even faster. So I grab my backpack, sprint out the door, leave my notebook, and everything there. Then water just starts pouring out of the ceilings, and everybody’s just freaking out,” Smith said.

After leaving the classroom, Smith began recording what appeared to be feces floating on the ground. He also said there was also a bad smell following the leak, which smelled like sewer water.

“It smelled like you drove past the Fulshear poop plant. Everyone who lives in Fulshear knows that that smell is, and it’s not pleasant at all,” he said.

“It’s frustrating. My child has friends who were in classes where the incident happened, and they were crying because they were drenched and they weren’t able to leave,” a parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

ABC13 brought the video in question to the district. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

“I understand the concerns raised by the footage. I want to clarify that the pipe involved in the recent incident at Fulshear High School carries domestic water, which is used in our building for sinks and water fountains. It is important to note that this pipe is not connected to the sewage system and does not carry waste water. The materials seen in the video, which may appear to be fecal matter, could actually be insulation, construction materials, and ceiling tiles. These materials can become saturated and disintegrate when wet, which might lead to the confusion. I understand how, visually, this could be mistaken for something else, and we are committed to clearing up any misconceptions. We are continuing to manage the situation with the utmost seriousness and ensure the safety and cleanliness of the affected areas.”

