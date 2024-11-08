Crane straps give way in East Boston, sending floating pier crashing onto boat, marina

By Veronica Haynes

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — No injuries were reported Thursday when a piece of a floating pier crashed onto a marina in Boston, crushing at least one boat.

The incident happened at Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in East Boston on Marginal Street in East Boston at about 11:08 a.m.

Officials said the piece was being lifted by a crane when the crane’s strapping gave way, sending it onto a wooden dock.

“The crane that was carrying it let go. The straps that were holding the barge let go. It fell into the water partially, and it crushed a boat that was in the marina,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said.

“When those straps go, they’re loud,” said witness Cody Corey.

“I just felt a very weird vibration on my boat. I couldn’t understand what was going on,” said witness Betty O’Connor.

From Sky5, a boat named Balmy Days was seen partially submerged and crushed under the dock. Some fuel leaked into the harbor and a hazmat team was brought in to contain it.

“We are now concerned about the stability of the pier because it hasn’t been stabilized. The crane that it was used that was used to lift it is damaged because the barge fell on that crane,” Burke said. “So we have to get another crane to stabilize it and move it.”

Burke estimated the barge weighs about 5 tons.

“It was very heavy. Luckily, nobody was in that boat. Crane operators say there was nobody around no pedestrians walking underneath it,” Burke said.

The crane that had been hoisting the pier is too damaged to lift it again, so crews are preparing to bring in another crane to finish the job.

“When you live on the water, life is not dull,” said O’Connor.

State police, Boston police and fire and Massport are investigating the incident. OSHA said it is aware of and looking into the incident.

