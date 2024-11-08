Black Mountain Police Department’s YouTube video tells story of Helene

By Neydja Petithomme

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Black Mountain Police Department formulated a 10-minute video that captures the unsealed scenes of what took place during the height of Hurricane Helene.

The chaotic scenes shown were caught in real time through police body cameras.

The video is broken into four chapters:

Chapter 1 – The Night of the Storm Chapter 2 – The Destruction Chapter 3 – The Rescue Chapter 4 – Black Mountain Strong

“When we did the chapters, we wanted to show the night of the storm and the day after and how devastating and violent the storm was,” Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker told News 13. “Then we wanted to show how we spent our time rescuing and helping people and working together to get to those in need. Then we wanted to talk about the recovery process and how we started to move forward and last, we wanted to talk about where we were in the last chapter and how the communities have come together and how we recover from power and water.”

Officials say that the recovery process will take years to recover.

The support received from other departments, businesses, non-profits, individuals and countless volunteers has been invaluable, Parker said.

“People came from everywhere to assist us. This is the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,” Parker said as he noted a part in the video. “I was able to call the chief there, who is my friend, and said I need help, and I need help now. They came and rescued people who had no way out.”

