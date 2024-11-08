At least 21 killed in Pakistan train station blast, Balochistan militants claim responsibility

By Sophia Saifi and Asim Khan, CNN

(CNN) — At least 21 people have died and 30 others are injured after a powerful explosion at a train station in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, police have said.

The blast happened on a platform at the station in the city of Quetta at about 9 a.m., according to Senior Superintendent Muhammad Baloch.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group active in the region, has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement seen by CNN.

Senior Superintendent Baloch indicated that the explosion appeared to be a suicide attack.

“The explosion happened when a large number of passengers were present on the platform,” he said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway. The province’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack.

An insurgency in Balochistan has been running for decades but has gained traction in recent years since the province’s deep-water Gwadar port was leased to China, the jewel in the crown of Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure push in Pakistan.

The BLA has been responsible for the deadliest attacks in Pakistan this year, most recently in October when it targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers and investors in the city of Karachi leaving two Chinese citizens dead.

