PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the community for help locating a man involved in an assault at the Dollar General in Blende.

The PCSO said the man pictured above was involved in an assault at the Dollar General on October 22.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #27271 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.