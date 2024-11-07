Rockefeller Center Christmas tree cut down in Massachusetts: “It’s a gift to the world”

By Neal Riley

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is on its way to New York City after being cut down in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Thursday.

A festive crowd showed up to say farewell to the tree and watch workers saw through the 74-foot Norway Spruce. The 11-ton tree was then hoisted up with a crane and loaded onto a flatbed for New York, where it will arrive on Saturday.

The tree is the first from Massachusetts to be selected for the Rockefeller Center’s famous holiday display since 1959. It’s being donated by the Albert family in West Stockbridge.

The tree was planted 67 years ago, but Michael Albert said there was nothing sad about seeing it go.

“It’s a gift to the world,” he said. “It’s not something that we’re taking away, it’s something we’re giving.”

The head gardener for Rockefeller Center said he picked out the “beautiful” tree in 2020 when he was driving through the small western Massachusetts community of about 1,400. Local residents are enjoying the spotlight.

“It’s awesome. The little town’s famous now,” said Wendy Lampro, who was directing traffic.

Carolers dressed as elves from the Monument Mountain Regional High School choir in Great Barrington sang Christmas songs like “Frosty the Snowman” to send off the tree in style.

“It’s a gorgeous landmark, but it’s going to have a new life in Rockefeller Center for the holidays,” choir director Julie Bickford said.

Once the tree is set up in New York, it will be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped by a Swarovski crystal star.

The lighting will take place during the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” TV broadcast on Dec. 4, and the tree will stay up through mid-January.

