Racist texts referring to ‘picking cotton’ sent to several people across US following election

By Ashley R. Williams and Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities across the United States are investigating after several people, including children and college students, reported receiving racist text messages from unrecognized phone numbers in recent days.

The texts have been reported in states including Maryland, New Jersey, Alabama, Michigan and South Carolina. CNN has reached out to state officials for additional information on the text messages.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

School board officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say local law enforcement and the FBI are aware of people including their students receiving the texts, and that “law enforcement in some areas have announced they consider the messages low-level threats,” according to a statement from Montgomery County Public Schools.

“We recognize that the emotional and psychological impact on our students, staff, and particularly our communities of color is profound. We stand in solidarity with those who feel targeted and hurt by these actions,” the school board’s statement read.

Talaya Jones, a Black woman who lives in Piscataway, New Jersey, said she was “shocked” to receive a text on Wednesday informing her that she had been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,” she told CNN Thursday.

The text also refers to “executive slave catchers,” according to a screen shot Jones shared with CNN.

“My initial reaction was probably like disbelief, like I thought it was like a joke,” said Jones, who forwarded the text message to her loved ones. “It really just shows that we didn’t come as far as everybody thought we did as a nation, from back in the day when slavery was still a thing,” Jones said.

Virginia news station WVEC-TV said one of its photographers, Sam Burwell, received a text message from an unfamiliar phone number, addressing him by name, and like the text Jones received, the text told him he had been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation.”

Burwell said in an article posted by WVEC-TV that he is concerned about receiving a text message a day after the election.

“I feel like it’s a spam message (and) I do feel disappointed about the message they’re sending a day after the election,” Burwell said.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Thursday that the “racist and vile spam text messages” have also spread to her state, she wrote in a statement via X.

“I have directed the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation to fully investigate the origins of these disgusting texts that only intend to divide us,” Murrill said, urging anyone impacted to report the messages to her office.

Officials in Virginia and Washington, DC told CNN Thursday they are also looking into the racist text messages.

The attorney general’s office in Washington, DC, is “aware of racist text messages being sent to District residents and condemns them unequivocally,” communications director Gabriel Shoglow-Rubenstein said.

“Anyone receiving these messages should contact our civil rights section by calling 202-727-3400 or emailing OAGCivilRights@dc.gov. If you believe your safety is at risk, please contact local law enforcement,” he said in a statement to CNN.

The Virginia attorney general’s office is also “aware of these text messages and unequivocally condemns them,” press secretary Chloe Smith said, noting that “anyone who believes themselves to be under threat should not hesitate to contact local law enforcement as well as their local FBI field office.”

CNN has reached out to the Federal Communications Commission for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.