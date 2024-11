Mountain Metro bus service delayed Friday due to weather conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus services in Colorado Springs will be delayed on Friday, November 8, due to weather conditions.

MMT said service will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Friday but if conditions continue to worsen, bus service may be canceled for the day.

The delay is for both bus service and Metro Mobility ADA Paratransit service, MMT said.

Bus service was also canceled on Thursday, November 7, due to weather conditions.