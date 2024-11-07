Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s been indicted on bribery charges



WAPT, CITY OF JACKSON, CNN

By Ross Adams and Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Wednesday that his legal team notified him that federal prosecutors have indicted him on “bribery and related charges.”

The indictment comes after Angelique Lee resigned her seat on the Jackson City Council and pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges as the result of an FBI undercover operation.

“To be clear, I have never accepted a bribe of any type. As mayor, I have always acted in the best interests of the citizens of Jackson,” Lumumba said in a videotaped statement. “We believe this to be a political prosecution against me, primarily designed to destroy my credibility and reputation within the community.”

Lumumba questioned the timing of the indictment, as he is running for re-election in 2025.

Last month, Sherik Marve Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. The investigation, which also snared Lee, involved undercover FBI agents who provided cash, checks and credit cards for spending sprees in exchange for votes in favor of a real estate development project.

“My legal team will vigorously defend me against these charges,” Lumumba said. “Again, while I am disappointed, I am not deterred.”

City Council President Virgi Lindsay released a statement, asking Jackson residents to be patient, open-minded and empathetic.

“It is with a sense of gravity and responsibility that I address the federal indictment of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba,” Lindsay said. “I remind myself that the presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle of our criminal justice system. Therefore, I will remain steadfastly focused on the work of our city council, and trust the legal system to unfold without undue commentary from me. I will, however, share pertinent information with you as appropriate. Please keep faith in our collective power to thrive.”

Indictments were unsealed on Thursday against the mayor and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks.

