7 colelge students charged in hate crime attack, lured victim on dating app authorities allege

By Mike Hellgren and Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven Salisbury University students, including four from Anne Arundel County, are charged with a hate crime for an alleged brutal attack on a victim because of his sexual orientation, according to authorities.

The defendants had court hearings Wednesday morning and were released on electronic monitoring. The attack happened on October 15.

One of the seven suspects created an account on Grindr, a dating app, and posed as a 16-year-old, luring the victim to an apartment just off the Salisbury University campus for sex, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

“Approximately 15 college-aged males appeared from the back bedrooms,” the documents state, and within moments, “slapped, punched, kicked and spit” on the victim while yelling an anti-gay slur.

One suspect in a Salisbury University hoodie “[struck the victim] in the head multiple times with a cooking sheet in addition to spitting on [the victim] and calling him [a slur] during the incident,” according to the charging documents.

“The first initial response was heartbreak mixed with outrage. There’s no reason something like this should happen just for somebody being who they are,” said Mark DeLancey, executive director of Salisbury PFLAG, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

Police said the victim repeatedly tried to flee the apartment but was thrown to the floor. He was eventually able to escape.

According to court documents, the victim did not report the attack and told police he was threatened and “was in fear for his life during the entirety of the incident and does believe he was targeted for being a homosexual.”

The victim suffered a broken rib and was treated at the hospital.

Someone recorded the attack and court documents revealed police tracked the victim down through MVA records because his license plate was visible in the video when he fled the scene.

“It’s completely natural for people to feel unsafe and vulnerable at this point,” DeLancey said.

Salisbury police have asked anyone with more information to come forward.

“There could be more victims and part of them may not be reported; that’s part of the problem,” DeLancey worried.

Salisbury University told WJZ they condemn all acts of violence and any students who commit them could face disciplinary action.

“The crimes described are in direct conflict with Salisbury University’s values and what we stand for. Hate has no place at SU,” Jason Rhodes, a school spokesperson said in a statement.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reached out to defense attorney Steven Rakow, who represents one of the defendants. He said his client Riley Brister intends to plead not guilty, and “there’s more to the story than what’s being reported in the press.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident or similar incidents is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

Salisbury University’s president Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre posted the following message on the school’s Facebook page:

Dear SU Community,

Earlier today, seven of our students were arrested on charges of committing several violent crimes. It is alleged that these students, some of whom are fraternity members, committed crimes including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, and associated hate crimes motivated by an individual’s sexual orientation, at an off-campus apartment complex.

Moments like these are profoundly difficult to communicate. As President of the University, a resident of this community, and the mother of two college students, the right words escape me – they feel inadequate in fully conveying the weight of the shock and disbelief we all share.

The thought of SU students perpetuating any crime is upsetting, but the thought of SU students perpetrating crimes of such a disturbing nature is truly horrifying.

So, let me be clear. We are upset by these allegations. I am upset by these allegations.

In my more than two years at SU, I have grown to cherish the warmth, compassion, and acceptance that define this community we’ve built together. These actions do not reflect the SU that I know and love. A place where everyone should feel safe and free from harm. A place where violence is unacceptable.

Acts of violence toward LGBTQ+ and Ally communities are not only destructive but at odds with the principles of community, respect, and belonging that bind us together as a university.

In the coming days and weeks, we may hear more about these crimes, and l urge you to allow the investigatory process to take place without speculation. Our institution believes in due process and the right to a fair investigation – and actions of anger and hate perpetrated against others have no place on our campus.

Please also remember that the University cannot speak about an ongoing investigation, and we must continue to uphold privacy laws that help to guide our student conduct processes.

I recognize that the lack of detailed information may be frustrating, especially given the circumstances, and I appreciate your understanding.

In the meantime, I have instructed the Office of Student Affairs to take the appropriate interim suspension actions in accordance with our existing policies.

In times like these, we can all use some additional support. If you need to talk, please consider reaching out to the Counseling Center, TimelyCare, or the Employee Assistance Program.

Please care for one another,

Lyn

