5 things to know for Nov. 6: Election results, House & Senate races, World leaders react, Abortion rights, Stock market

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has pulled off a stunning victory in the 2024 race. The win for the Republican Party will also see JD Vance sworn in as the first millennial vice president.

1. Election results

Donald Trump will regain control of the White House after the former president clinched four battleground states on Election Day. Trump will win Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, CNN projects. It’s too early to call the other battlegrounds — Arizona, Michigan and Nevada — though many election experts say Harris had no path to the presidency following her loss in Pennsylvania. Trump addressed supporters overnight, before the race was called, heralding what he said “will truly be the golden age of America.” Harris will deliver a speech today, her campaign co-chair said, as the final results from across the country continue to come in.

2. House & Senate races

Republicans will win control of the Senate, CNN projects — a victory for the party that has been locked out of the majority in the chamber since 2021. A GOP majority will put the Senate in a position to boost a Trump presidency and resume the former president’s significant reshaping of the judiciary. Democrats had always faced a prohibitive path this year in defending their narrow control of the Senate, given that the incumbents facing reelection are either in states Trump had carried twice before or narrowly lost in 2020. In the House, Republicans are defending a narrow majority and it could take a week or more before control is officially determined.

3. World leaders react

World leaders are reacting to Donald Trump’s election victory today by offering congratulations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump’s win “history’s greatest comeback” and said Trump’s return to the White House “offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.” Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he appreciates “Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs” and expressed interest in developing “mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation.” During his campaign, Trump suggested he would end support for Kyiv’s war effort and claimed he could settle the conflict “in one day.”

4. Abortion rights

More than two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion, voters in 10 states cast ballots on whether to cement reproductive rights in their state constitutions. So far, four states — Arizona, Colorado, New York and Maryland — have passed measures protecting or expanding abortion rights. Meanwhile, a Florida amendment to protect the right to an abortion up to the point of viability will fail, CNN projects. The state’s six-week ban will remain in place. Three other states — Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota — had ballot measures on whether to invalidate their states’ current abortion bans or restrictive policies.

5. Stock market

Financial markets are set to rise sharply today on the heels of the significant reelection of former President Donald Trump. Dow futures soared 1,200 points, or 2.9%. The broader S&P 500 was 2.3% higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 1.8%. The US dollar rose 1.7% against the euro and the British pound to its highest level since July. Bitcoin also rocketed to a new high near $74,000 early today. A so-called red wave could usher in an era of deregulation and other pro-business laws and policies that investors believe could benefit the stock market. However, Trump has advocated for policies, including tax breaks and increased public spending, that could significantly increase America’s budget deficit.

TODAY’S NUMBER

11

That’s how many hurricanes have roamed the Atlantic in 2024, including Rafael, which is set to make landfall in Cuba today with Category 1 strength. It is not expected to be as severe as hurricanes Helene and Milton, though tropical storm conditions could affect the lower and middle Florida Keys in the coming hours.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There are still missing people to find, homes and businesses destroyed, buried under mud, and many people suffering from severe shortages.”

— Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, sharing remarks on the devastating flash floods that recently swept through eastern Spain. At least 217 people are confirmed dead and the toll may climb higher.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

