2 dead after apparent hostage situation at Fayette County apartment

By Erika Stanish, Patrick Damp

UNIONTOWN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two people are dead after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment in Fayette County, authorities said.

Residents from the Woodview Terrace Apartments in Uniontown were evacuated Wednesday morning for an “active incident.”

The district attorney said a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment. The identities of those involved have not been released, pending notification of family.

Autumn Saluga says she found a suspicious note sent out by a child from an apartment, allegedly with the man involved inside.

“A little girl brought it out and put it on the table and I picked it up and it said that there was 50 gallons of gas and a gun, and it was a hostage situation, and he left his phone number at the bottom of the note. And then I ran to the office and pounded on the door for them to call the police,” Saluga said.

Officers gathered outside the door of one of the apartments off of Coolspring Street in Uniontown, where Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said charges were filed against Charles Nara.

“All we know is that Charles Nara passed a note to this child and led to the response,” Aubele said.

Aubele says Nara was under investigation for sexual assault of a child earlier this week.

“The police are very familiar with him but it’s too early to say if he is one of the individuals that we found,” Aubele said.

Video captured Pennsylvania State troopers running by the apartments with guns in hand in what was a chaotic scene.

All the residents of the Woodview Terrace Apartments were evacuated and some reported hearing a boom coming from an apartment followed by smoke.

“The SERT team did take some measures to put out an active fire that was in the apartment,” Aubele said, adding, “The fire was somewhat contained to a small area but again caused a significant amount of heat and carbon dioxide in the apartment.”

G.C. Marshall Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the situation.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

