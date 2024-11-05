Your Voice, Your Vote: CSU political expert weighs in on Presidential election, when results may be known

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - How long will it take to decide the 2024 presidential election? Which state could be the deciding factor? What is a "red mirage" and a "blue shift" and why does it happen nearly every election night?

KRDO13's Josh Helmuth sat down for a Zoom interview with Ernesto Sagas Tuesday morning, on election day, asking those questions, digging out insight into what is surely to be one of the most historical and influential presidential races of our lifetime.

Sagas is a professor at Colorado State University who has a PhD in political science. He's followed elections professionally for more than 30 years.

Watch Sagas' interview with Helmuth below.