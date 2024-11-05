Trump campaign denies and revokes journalists’ election night credentials after critical coverage

By Hadas Gold and Kristen Holmes, CNN

New York (CNN) — Journalists from multiple news organizations have been denied credentials to former President Donald Trump’s election night watch event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in retaliation for their coverage of Trump’s campaign.

Reporters at Politico, Axios, Puck, Voice of America and Mother Jones were among those denied credentials. Some, like Politico, had been previously granted access to the Tuesday night event only to have the decision reversed.

Politico’s team of reporters and a photographer were initially approved to attend the event, but on Tuesday morning were surprised to find they had been denied credentials, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. The person suggested the decision was made in response to an article in Politico magazine, which reported that a Trump campaign field director was fired for being a White nationalist.

A Politico spokesperson declined to comment.

Puck’s political correspondent Tara Palmeri was also set to broadcast from the event as part of Amazon’s election night special hosted by Brian Williams. But around the time Palmeri published a piece about “anxiety” within the Trump campaign, her credential was denied.

“I know I told you that I would be covering the Trump election night party from Palm Beach but turns out I have pissed off Trump’s campaign manager with my reporting and they decided to deny my credentials,” Palmeri said on the podcast “Somebody’s Gotta Win.”

“I have been honest and fair this entire time covering this election and I will be now broadcasting in studio with Brian Williams from LA,” she added.

Puck co-founder and editor-in-chief Jon Kelly said in a statement the campaign’s decision was “unfortunate, but the impediment will not in any way prevent Tara or any of my partners from reporting rigorously and ferociously on the story of our time.”

A person familiar with the campaign’s decisions acknowledged that the reporters had been denied access because of their coverage, but pushed back on the notion it was because of “critical” coverage, claiming the reporting was “inaccurate.” The person said other reporters from the outlets would be able to attend the event.

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign did not respond to CNN’s request for comment about the denials, but campaign co-chair Chris LaCivita wrote on X last week that Palmeri “was DENIED credentials to enter Mar-a-largo [sic] to cover election night due to her ‘proclivity’ to write bullshit. well well well.”

After another user suggested that “should happen more often,” LaCivita wrote back “we have a list and are checking it twice.”

In the run-up to the election, Trump has regularly attacked the media. He has vowed to jail reporters who don’t reveal confidential sources, said media organizations should be investigated for “treason,” and said broadcasters should lose their licenses over perceived bias against him.

Axios reporter Sophia Cai was also denied a credential to the election night event shortly after she reported on “anxiety” within the Trump campaign ahead of Election Day, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Axios editor-in-chief Aja Whitaker-Moore defended Cai’s reporting in a statement, calling her an “excellent reporter who has covered the 2024 presidential election with essential, clinical coverage for Axios.”

Reporters for Voice of America and Mother Jones were also denied credentials, reporters for the outlets posted on X and told CNN.

The Trump campaign and his former administration have a history of revoking credentials for reporters, often in retribution over their coverage. In 2018, the Trump White House revoked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credential, only to be forced to restore the credential after CNN filed a lawsuit.

