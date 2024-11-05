Colorado voters pass excise tax on guns

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado voters have passed Proposition KK. The measure places a 6.5% tax on guns to support victim services and school security.

"As federal dollars dwindle, Coloradans made the right choice this evening to step up and help fill the funding gaps in crime victim services," said Majority Leader Monica Duran in a statement. "From navigating the challenging judicial system to helping secure child care, crime victim services play a major role in uplifting survivors by providing them the resources they need to start anew."

The measure was signed into law by lawmakers in May, however because it dealt with taxes the proposition also had to go through voters.

Below is a chart on how legislators say the money will be spent: