Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2C passes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Ballot issue 2C has passed.

The measure is a ten-year renewal of the tax at the current rate of 5.7%; that amounts to just under six cents for every $10 purchase. The funding will go towards extended street paving.

"This proven program means smoother, safer roads to work, schools, hospitals, military installations, your favorite restaurants, and our homes. I’m proud of the 2C progress so far and ready to continue improving our roads," wrote Mayor Yemi Mobolade in a statement.