100-year-old woman prepares to cast vote on Election Day

By Carlos Cristian Flores

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Emma Alper has seen a lot throughout her life.

She was born in Belarus in 1925 and fled the Nazis when she was 16 years old.

She also lived through the entire USSR regime until the fall of the Berlin Wall.

After coming to Pittsburgh when she was 70 years old, Alper has participated in the last eight presidential elections since becoming a citizen.

Quotes below have been translated by Alper’s son.

“She was very excited when she came to the United States because, in the country where she is from, we didn’t have a vote. We didn’t have a democracy. We didn’t have a free voice or free speech. So for her, she was very excited when she came to the United States and voted her first time,” Alper said.

Emma Alper is now 100 years old but she is not letting age keep her away from the ballot box this election cycle.

“She is 100 years old only on her passport, but inside, she feels like she is more younger,” Alper said.

She also pointed out the differences she has noticed in this election compared to what she has seen in the past.

“There is a big difference because the country is changed. Thirty-one years ago, when she came to the United States, it was an absolutely different country,” Alper said.

Regardless, Alper said nothing makes her feel as excited as casting her ballot, knowing the journey she took to get that chance.

“She said she is very, very proud to vote tomorrow. Also, she will vote for Trump and support him,” Alper said.

Alper mentioned she is planning on voting bright and early Tuesday and is excited to see the results.

