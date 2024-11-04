Millions of anchovies flood Monterey Harbor, triggering feeding frenzy

By Caitlin Conrad

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Take a dip under the water in the Monterey Harbor this weekend; there are anchovies as far as the eye can see.

The silver schools of fish have filled up the harbor over the last week, creating a chain reaction both above and below the bay.

“There have been millions of anchovies inside Monterey Harbor, which is then bringing a plethora of more animals as well — sea lions, all these different birds — so it has been pretty unusual,” said marine biologist Colleen Talty with Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

Talty said the fish have a general migration pattern, but why they have ventured into the harbor in such great numbers remains a mystery, and if you are an anchovy, it is not the best place to be stuck.

“The whole process is creating what’s called a hypoxic environment in the harbor, so basically, there’s not enough oxygen to support all this extra life,” said Talty.

Without air, the anchovies are dying in great numbers, and the scent of decomposing bodies has created a bit of a stink.

“We are experiencing some putrid smells,” said Keith Simone, a vendor near Fisherman’s Wharf.

Simone and others have been watching feeding frenzies over the past week as hundreds of birds fly in for a fish dinner.

“It was National Geographic-feeling,” said Simone.

The anchovies have made great food for predators like birds, sea lions and whales, but they’re also having impacts on other animals in the food chain.

Talty has recorded octopuses, rays and skates, which normally remain in deeper waters, coming up to the surface for oxygen, making them vulnerable to predators.

Talty said those birds and other predators also add to the smell.

“You are getting all that fish, all the algae, still all of the sea lion poop, the bird poop,” said Talty about the compounding scents.

The Monterey Harbor has turned on aerators along the docks to pump more oxygen into the water and prevent fish and other animals from suffocating, but while it is making a difference, fish are still dying in great numbers.

