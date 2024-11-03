Motorcyclist killed in 2 vehicle crash in South East Colorado Springs, says police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Less than two hours after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-car crash on Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs Police report another motorcyclist killed in a crash. This time in South East Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the 1900 block of S Monterey just before 5:00 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was found unresponsive on the scene and succumbed to their injuries before making it to the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police say that based on initial information and witness statements it appears speed was a factor in this crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The identity of the victim will be released once the family is notified.