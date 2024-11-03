Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department on a working rescue after forklift hit power pole

COLORADO SPRINGS FIRE DEPARTMENT
today at 10:32 AM
Published 10:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire rescued a boom operator Sunday morning after a forklift hit a power pole. He is now being evaluated for injuries.

The previous coverage can be read below:

Colorado Springs Fire is on a working rescue scene at N. 19th and Dale Street.

They say a forklift hit a power pole. Firefighters are working to rescue the boom operator involved in the incident.

Heavy rescue and special operations drone units are there alongside other fire crews and medical lieutenants.

N. 19th Street is closed at Glenn while they conduct the rescue operation.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO.

