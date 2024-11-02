Retired police officer found guilty of molesting children at daycare



WJZ

By Mike Hellgren

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury found a retired Baltimore police officer guilty of sexually abusing a girl at his then-wife’s daycare in Owings Mills, and deputies took him into custody Friday night.

He is now facing two possible life sentences and was taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he will be held without bail.

“We finally got justice. Put him where he deserves! Lock him up,” supporters of the young victim told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren outside the Circuit Courthouse in Towson.

Guilty on All Counts

Jurors found Weems guilty of six counts including second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and showing obscene matter to a minor.

The victim, who is now 12 years old, attended Lil Kidz Kastle, the daycare the defendant’s ex-wife Shanteari Weems operated in Owings Mills.

He was charged in July of 2022.

“We have justice for all the babies. The ones we don’t know about. The ones we do know about. Everybody,” said a friend of Shanteari Weems after the verdict.

James Weems, a retired Baltimore police officer, drove the van at the daycare and admitted looking at pornography while taking the children to their schools.

But he claimed he never intentionally showed it to them or touched anyone.

The jury did not buy it and believed the girl who broke down in tears following her testimony.

“She’s incredibly brave…”

“She’s loved. She has a ton of support from the families of the daycare. We all have her back. We always will,” said a former parent whose child attended Lil Kidz Kastle.

“She is incredibly brave. There are adults who do not have the bravery she has. I am absolutely in awe of her strength,” Baltimore County prosecutor Zarena Sita told WJZ of the victim. “I think the jury made the appropriate decision when evaluating what happened to that little girl, and I think that sends a message that when something like this happens, people will be held accountable.”

Prosecutors have charged Weems with abusing other children and may bring other cases.

“At this point in time, our plan is to go to sentencing, see what the sentence is and we can make a decision at a later date,” said fellow Baltimore County prosecutor Lisa Dever.

Dever noted there is a 15-year mandatory minimum and said she filed for enhanced penalties because of the victim’s age. The victim was 10 when the abuse happened.

Former Wife Testified

Weems’ former wife Shanteari also testified.

She shot him at a Washington, DC hotel in a confrontation just days after she learned of the allegations.

She recently divorced him and changed her name to Shanteari Young. Young remains in prison serving a four-year sentence.

“I’m happy for these kids who are getting justice. I’m just thanking God because this could have went another way,” said Danielle York, a friend of Shanteari.

Hellgren asked what she thought Shanteari’s reaction would be. “She would be cussing but she would be thanking God too.”

Another friend added, “She would say he’s where he should be.”

James Weems did not appear to show any visible emotion upon hearing the verdict.

He will be sentenced in January.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.