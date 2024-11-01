San Jose man suspected of recording middle school girls in locker room arrested

By Dave Pehling

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Police in San Jose on Friday confirmed the arrest of a San Jose man for possession of child sexual abuse material and recording juveniles with a hidden camera in a private area after he allegedly trespassed in a Bret Harte Middle School locker room this week.

According to the press release issued by the San Jose Police Department on Friday, On Monday afternoon at approximately 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown adult male suspect trespassing onto school property at a middle school located on the 7000 block of Bret Harte Dr. While police did not specify the school, that is the same block where Bret Harte Middle School is located.

Police said the suspect went onto school property and entered the women’s locker room while female juveniles were inside. The suspect had a mobile device and used it to record inside of the locker room before being confronted by onsite staff. He then fled from the school.

The San Jose Police Department Sexual Assault Investigations Unit (SAIU) Detectives conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. With help from of patrol officers, detectives conducted extensive canvassing of the neighborhood, eventually identifying the primary suspect as 41-year-old San Jose resident Trevis Street. A warrant for his arrest was obtained and on Wednesday, detectives located and apprehended suspect Street in San Jose. Street was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material and the recording of juveniles with a hidden camera in a private area.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Detective Lippert #4583 of the San Jose Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit via email: 4583@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.

