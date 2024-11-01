Morning after World Series, L.A. Times didn’t feature win because of press deadline

By Rob McMillan

ONTARIO, California (KABC) — One big tradition when your team wins a major championship is to grab a copy of the next morning’s newspaper as a souvenir.

Readers of The Los Angeles Times, however, were a little disappointed Thursday morning after the Dodgers’ victory over the Yankees to win their 8th World Series title.

There were no triumphant headlines, no front-page photos of players flooding the field, no stories on the rowdy fan celebrations.

That’s because the newspaper went to press Wednesday night well before Game 5’s dramatic conclusion.

That not only frustrated Dodger fans, but stores that sell the region’s leading news publication.

“I’ve been flooded with 30 calls, 40 calls, within the last two hours,” said Alina Arellano of Newsboy Books in Ontario.

“They all wanted the LA Times for the LA Dodgers World Series win.”

All the paper had was a photo in the sports section and a note that the Times went to press before the game ended.

The paper is looking to make up for it by producing a special edition highlighting the World Series champions, a keepsake for fans.

You’ll just have to wait an extra day.

