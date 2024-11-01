El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests 77-year-old for shooting at son-in-law’s roomate after fight

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 77-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened on Halloween.

EPSO says that on Oct. 31, they received multiple calls of a shooting in the 200 block of Cunningham Drive, located in the Security area of unincorporated El Paso County.

When deputies arrived, they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The investigation determined the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance the previous night. The suspect, 77-year-old Gary Spicer, confronted his son-in-law, leading to a verbal altercation.

Spicer's roommate intervened, and the son-in-law left the area. An altercation between Spicer and the roommate ensued, during which EPSO says Spicer fired his weapon. He was subsequently disarmed and subdued until law enforcement arrived.

Spicer faces charges of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Menacing. After being cleared by hospital medical staff, he was booked into the El Paso County Jail. The victim was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

This investigation is active, and no further information is available at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.