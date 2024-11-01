Caesars Superdome sends giant friendship bracelet to Indianapolis to use for Taylor Swift shows

By Erin Lowrey

INDIANAPOLIS (WDSU) — Caesars Superdome has made a new best friend in the City of Indianapolis.

The New Orleans Caesars Superdome has passed the giant friendship bracelet that draped around the stadium for Taylor Swift to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Swift is expected to play three shows this weekend at the stadium in Indianapolis.

The beads will greet Swift for a second time.

“Those of us in the tourism industry talk to each other all the time and share information that allows us to do our jobs better,” said CIB Executive Director Andy Mallon. “The sharing of a friendship bracelet, however, takes things to a whole new level.”

After Swifties asked Caesars Superdome if it would be sharing its supersized friendship bracelets with other tour host venues, the idea took hold and Caesars Superdome General Manager Evan Holmes contacted Lucas Oil Stadium Director Eric Neuburger to offer the formalization of their friendship through the sharing of its bracelets.

It was an easy yes, according to Neuburger in an issued statement.

“Indy has a longstanding tradition of cooperative relationships and they don’t stop at the downtown mile square outline, or the city limits, or a state line,” said Neuburger. “We like to believe that hospitality has no limits and friendships can exist everywhere. We saw the bracelets on the Superdome early on and thought it was such a cool idea, so we happily accepted the offer to bring them to Indy and are grateful to New Orleans for its generosity.”

Those involved in bringing the project to life are happy to share the bracelet.

“The overwhelming support, joy, and enthusiasm we had the opportunity to experience by hosting Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and her fan base was immeasurable,” said New Orleans Director of Sales and Marketing Abby Jones in an issued statement. “It was felt not only by our team members and partners at Caesars Superdome, but by the entire city. When given the opportunity to pay this forward and continue the connections, we jumped at the chance to do so.”

The bracelets consist of inflatable “beads” that are each seven feet tall, and strands are 140 feet long. Contemporary artist and sculptor Shawn Kolodny designed the bracelets.

