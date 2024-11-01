Skip to Content
Alcohol, speeding considered factors in post-Halloween fatal accident in Fountain

Ash Roden
By
today at 2:14 PM
Published 2:09 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) says both alcohol and speed likely played into a fatal accident early Friday morning.

Just after midnight following Halloween evening, police say they responded the crash that was located on the railroad tracks at Ohio Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road. Officers say the car that crashed was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Once they got to the scene, FPD says they found the dead driver in the car.

Video shows the moments leading up to the crash, and what appears to be the car flipping over.

FPD says no trains, pedestrians, or other cars were involved in the crash.

