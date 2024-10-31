Two young entrepreneurs opening a new barber shop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Two young entrepreneurs are celebrating a big milestone, opening their first business in Southeast Colorado Springs.

They're seeing their dream come true. Two years ago, they had the goal of opening up their very own barber shop. Now they have their first location in the downtown area.

Dalton Roselle is the owner of Forged and Finesse Barber Shop, and at only the age of 19, he knew he wanted to be a business owner.

"My goal was 27 years old and we reached my goal by 26," said Rozell.

In two months Dalton, along with his wife Katy, found a spot near Downtown Colorado Springs.

"It's a very scary and exciting feeling. It's definitely lots of nerves. Lots of anticipation of being what it is and all of the possibilities of what could happen but mostly it's exciting," said Katy.

Being a business owner has come with many challenges.

"As young entrepreneurs, we face many challenges. You know, from finding clientele at such a young age to make sure that this is paying our bills for our future," said Rozell. "Well, really, we try to put our time into where we can invest in ourselves into making our money back for our families."

These young entrepreneurs are excited for their grand opening that will happen this Sunday.