Family of man beaten to death by fellow inmate at Cook County Jail sues sheriff’s office

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Last year was a record at the Cook County Jail for inmate deaths, and one of the most violent was a brutal murder inside the jail’s mental health hospital.

Johnny Hendrix was one of 18 inmates to die in custody at Cook County Jail in 2023, and on Wednesday, his family’s attorneys announced a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department, which runs the jail.

Hendrix was beaten to death by a fellow inmate, a mental health patient who was locked in the same room with him.

The accused killer, Daquan Houston, has a decade-long documented history of attacking law enforcement, inmates, and mental health staff. He was even issued a jail ID card alerting staff of his security threat. Despite that, he was put in a locked room with other inmates, including Hendrix.

On Aug. 8, 2023, chaos erupted in the mental health services wing of the Cook County Jail.

Houston, who was being treated for mental health issues, was put in handcuffs after sheriff’s officers say he had just attacked Hendrix, who was also getting mental health treatment.

In body camera footage provided by the Hendrix family’s attorneys, a sheriff’s officer can be heard describing how Houston violently crushed Hendrix’s head.

“He hit him, and when he dropped on the ground, he started jumping on his head with both feet,” the officer said.

“This was not just one hit and he was dead,” said Mikki Fischer, Hendrix’s mother. “No, this was multiple injuries, multiple explosive impacts.”

Hendrix was pronounced dead later that day. Houston is charged with his murder.

The CBS News Chicago Investigators found Houston had a history of attacking other inmates and even sheriff’s officers inside the jail. Houston had been living for three years in the jail, and was classified with an orange alert identification card, meaning he was a verified safety and security threat.

“Daquan Houston was an obvious ticking time bomb that the jail knowingly failed to defuse,” said Hendrix family attorney Al Holfeld Jr.

On Wednesday, the Hendrix family announced their lawsuit against the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Tom Dart, accusing them of failing to protect Hendrix from Houston.

Holfeld said Houston previously had injured at least five correctional officers before killing Hendrix.

“They knew about him. Tom Dart knew about him since 2014, and his proclivity to violence – to repeated violence against anyone exposed to him,” he said.

Illinois Department of Human Services records form 2018 stated Houston “has a documented history of unprovoked psychotic symptoms of physical aggression, posing a serious threat of harm to himself and/or others.”

Hendrix’s family said he had his own mental health problems and was homeless.

“I don’t want it to be swept under the rug, just another person that dies in jail,” said Hendrix’s sister, Malikah.

Four days before he was murdered, Lynwood police found Hendrix sleeping in a car. He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, but he also had a warrant in Wisconsin for missing court on a battery charge.

His family said he was only supposed to be in the Cook County Jail for a short time while waiting to be extradited. Instead, he ended up in a locked room with Houston.

“I just miss him, but now I’m gonna miss him forever because he’s not here anymore,” his sister said.

While the sheriff’s office said they cannot comment on many of CBS News Chicago’s questions due to pending litigation, the office strongly denied the Hendrix family’s allegations.

Cook County commissioners are expected hold hearings next month about the 18 jail deaths in 2018. Hendrix’s family said they hope they are called to testify.

