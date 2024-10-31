DPW worker’s family calls report of omitted heat-related illnesses “heartbreaking”

By Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The family of a Baltimore Department of Public Works employee who died on the job in August called a new Inspector General report that shows heat-related illnesses were omitted “heartbreaking.”

Ronald Silver II died of hyperthermia, or overheating, during one of the hottest days of the summer.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore City Inspector General said the Department of Public Works underreported heat-related illnesses from January 2021 to 2024. The report says the department purposefully altered data that was submitted to the Inspector General as part of an investigation.

“Heartbreaking because they knew what could happen and it was preventable,” said Faith Johnson, Silver’s mother.

The Inspector General says the spreadsheet from DPW was incomplete, the columns were not sequential, and some rows appeared to have been deleted.

“Somebody altered the records. They removed 10 examples of heat-related illnesses,” attorney Thiru Vignarajah said.

Omitting information On August 9, the Inspector General asked DPW and the Office of Risk Management for heat-related illness reports since 2021. The Inspector General found that the DPW report had 10 fewer instances of heat illness.

“When we are trying to do an investigation involving things such as heat illnesses and the impact on our employees, omitting information that critical was a major concern for the office,” said Baltimore City Inspect General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.

In the report, the DPW director said this should not have occurred. DPW says the discrepancy was a result of an oversight in data interpretation with no intent to mislead.

The Inspector General says the department’s response is encouraging, but this is the third time information has been incorrect from public works. Earlier this year, the Inspector General released two reports indicating that workers were not properly trained or equipped for the heat.

“Could be obstruction of justice” The Inspector General referred her office’s findings to law enforcement. Baltimore police are involved in the investigation into Silver’s death.

“In this instance, if information is being provided that is incorrect, it could be an obstruction of justice.,” Cumming said.

The Silver’s family is asking that the internal investigations by the city into DPW be released, including the 26 reports of heat illness disclosed to the Inspector General.

WJZ reached out to the Department of Public Works but has not heard back.

