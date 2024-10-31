By Francis Page, Jr.

October 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Colin Allred: Texas’ New Hope for the Senate – A Progressive Fighter for Freedom and Equality Francis Page Jr. | 10/28/2024, 2:06 p.m. In a tight Senate race that has Texans and the nation on edge, Congressman Colin Allred is waging an energetic … Colin Allred at Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally In a tight Senate race that has Texans and the nation on edge, Congressman Colin Allred is waging an energetic campaign to unseat incumbent Senator Ted Cruz. From the heart of Houston to the Rio Grande Valley, Allred’s message is resonating across Texas. His campaign, a whirlwind of rallies, community events, and powerful new advertisements, has brought fresh momentum and hope to those ready for change.

A Texas Tour to Get Out the Early Vote

Allred isn’t waiting for Election Day to reach Texas voters. This October, he has been actively engaging communities across the state. In Houston, he’s joined forces with Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock at Texas Southern University for a high-energy Get-Out-The-Vote (GOTV) event, rallying Texans to make their voices heard early.

Meanwhile, in the Rio Grande Valley, Allred will bring the “Texas Offense” huddle to Alamo, meeting with local leaders and voters. He knows the stakes – he’s not just competing with Cruz; he’s redefining what it means to be a Texas Democrat in 2024.

Surging in the Polls: A Race in Dead Heat

Allred’s campaign recently released new internal polling data showing that the Texas Senate race is in a deadlock. It’s a nail-biting development as Allred, once trailing by 7 points, has closed the gap to a tie with Cruz. This shift mirrors a growing frustration with Cruz’s divisive stances, and a desire for a candidate who stands firmly for reproductive rights, economic fairness, and common-sense governance.

Allred’s “Domino” Ad: A Hit on Cruz’s Record

One of Allred’s latest moves in his Senate bid is a bold new ad titled “Domino,” which calls out Cruz’s support for restricting Texans’ freedom. The ad pulls no punches, highlighting Cruz’s advocacy for an abortion ban without exceptions and his support for overturning Roe v. Wade. With Cruz’s own words on display, the ad warns voters of Project 2025, a conservative plan that could monitor women’s medical choices.

In the ad, Allred voices his message with clarity and strength, reminding Texans that the choice before them isn’t just political – it’s deeply personal. It’s about who will protect their right to make decisions free from government interference.

Energizing Crowds Across Texas – From Reproductive Freedom Rallies to Souls to the Polls

With just days left before the election, Allred is working tirelessly to reach Texans in every corner of the state. He’s held rallies in Dallas, Houston, and everywhere in between. In Dallas, he cast his own ballot alongside his wife, a symbolic start to the voting season. From phone banks to reproductive freedom rallies, Allred’s commitment is clear – he is fighting for every vote, every community.

In Houston, Allred kicked off a block walk with Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, joined by local leaders and supporters. He energized crowds at Prairie View A&M University’s homecoming, knocked on doors in Third Ward, and ended his day celebrating Diwali in Rosenberg. Allred’s campaign isn’t just about politics; it’s a movement that reflects Texas’s rich cultural tapestry.

Polls Show the Tide is Turning

With support from key demographics and favorable polling numbers, Allred is proving he’s the candidate with the strength and reach to beat Cruz. As of the latest survey, Allred is winning a significant portion of Black and Hispanic voters, constituencies Cruz has largely ignored. This alignment signals a shift among Texas voters, with many ready for a leader who listens and stands with them.

Houston Style Magazine readers, the days ahead will determine Texas’s future. Will it be a Texas where politicians like Ted Cruz can strip away freedoms, or a Texas where leaders like Colin Allred rise up to protect them? Allred’s campaign is calling on every Texan to vote for a brighter, freer future – a future they’ll help build with their voices, their choices, and their votes.

The Final Push

Colin Allred’s Texas tour may be winding down, but the fight for the Senate is far from over. As Texans hit the polls, they carry with them the possibility of a new era in Texas politics. Allred represents not just a challenge to Cruz, but a hopeful vision of what Texas can become: a state where every vote counts, every voice is valued, and every person’s freedom is protected.

