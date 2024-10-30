Skip to Content
Pueblo YMCA offering free memberships to veterans throughout November

today at 6:42 PM
Published 6:55 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo YMCA is offering veterans and those who are serving free memberships throughout the month of November.

Starting November 1, both veterans and active duty service members can stop by the Pueblo YMCA and activate their free membership.

The YMCA said the free memberships are a way to say 'thank you' and encourage healthy lifestyles.

The Pueblo YMCA will also be hosting a special flag ceremony on Veteran's Day, November 11.

