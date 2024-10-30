Man arrested after not following evacuation orders during Highland Lakes Fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man in Divide was arrested at the start of the Highland Lakes Fire, after failing to comply with orders to evacuate.

According to the arrest documents for Sean Thomas Garcia, deputies found him walking up Blue Mesa Road as they were out, alerting residents in the area.

Garcia failed to comply with a direct order to leave the area; even after being warned that he could face arrest. He's now facing 2 misdemeanor charges and a $400 fine.

Fire Chief John McLeod tells KRDO13 it is imperative, not only for the safety of residents, but for his first responders, that people obey pre and mandatory evacuation orders.

He says many did comply the past two days, but that wasn't the case for all, "Some folks did not leave even in our mandatory areas."

As the Highland Lakes Fire grew rapidly, several areas were advised to leave for their own safety. Particularly, subdivisions that have limited ways out of them.

While many did follow orders, some residents chose to stay put; a risky decision the fire chief says can only make things worse.

"If something does then happen, firefighters have to shift their efforts and put their lives at risk to go in and get these folks, and that's taking people away from the effort of the fire that can go in and rescue these folks," Chief McLeod said.

While officials cannot force residents to leave their home, following evacuation orders keeps everyone out of the way of emergency vehicles and safe from unforeseen circumstances.

"A wind shift could happen and it could push the fire then towards them and it is a danger to them, obviously. That's why we want them to go," Chief McLeod said.

Thankfully, the chief says that this time around resources did not have to be diverted to residents who refused to leave, but that's not always the case.

You can stay safe and prepared by signing up for Peak Alerts and following officials instruction.