Former solicitor will urge S.C. Parole Board to uphold life sentence for Susan Smith

UNION, South Carolina (WLOS) — Former South Carolina 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor and current Representative Tommy Pope said there is “truth in sentencing” as News 13 sat down to discuss the Susan Smith case 30 years later.

Susan Smith, a Union S.C. mom, falsely claimed her children were carjacked. In reality, she pushed her car into a local lake, and her boys Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, were strapped in their car seats in the back seat.

Smith was charged with two counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

On Nov. 4, 2024, Smith becomes eligible for parole.

Former 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Tommy Pope sat down with News 13 to talk about the upcoming parole hearing for Smith.

Pope tells News 13 that he believes in truth in sentencing and when a jury decided that Smith should spend life in prison, that is what should happen.

He does not feel that the S.C. Department of Probation, Pardons and Parole should undo the jury’s verdict.

The jury had questions during sentencing about whether she would become eligible for parole. Hear why the courts couldn’t answer that questions and why the law changed two years after Smith was sentenced.

