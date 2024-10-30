Colorado Springs Army veteran saves life of another veteran in near-deadly accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 27, 2024, a minivan vs. motorcycle accident played out in front of the driver's eyes at the intersection of N. Nevada and Pulpit Peak View.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike.

One of those witnesses was an Army veteran who credits his military training for his actions. Scott Schober pulled over, ripped the shirt off his back, and used an ice scraper to make a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding on the victim's left leg.

"Like, you could see traffic everywhere, stop, and just be dumbfounded at how they're witnessing such an act. So I couldn't help myself," Schober said.

Schober reunited with the victim's daughter, Noelle Clay today at the scene to show her the shirt he used to help save her dad's life.

"Once I got to that part where the bleeding was stopping, he audibly was just like, Ouch, that hurts," Schober said, recounting the scene to Noelle. "It's like, that's the best part, man. That means you're here because you're alive."

Mark Clay, the victim of the accident, is now recovering from severe injuries in the hospital. Clay had to get his left leg amputated and has broken bones and a small brain bleed. Clay is also an Army Veteran.

"You know, I didn't love him for his legs.," Noelle said. "And as long as his heart and his head is still there, then we're like, he's going to make it out of it."

To help the Clay family with medical bills, you can access the Gofundme here.



