A Mega GOTV Goal: 100,000,000 Votes for Harris

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The best way to overcome “The Big Lie” is with a bigger truth! For this reason, supporters of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz should set a stretch goal of securing 100,000,000 votes on November 5, 2024.

This is 19,000,000 more votes than Joe Biden received in 2020. Only 66 percent of eligible voters turned out for that contested election. Even with overwhelming evidence that no fraud took place in the tabulation of the vote and after over 60 court challenges, Donald Trump stubbornly held on to the lie that the election was stolen from him. And while it is clear that he knew he lost, the closeness of the count in a number of battleground states allowed him to convince his followers that he had, in fact, won the election.

Therefore, this time around, Trump should be defeated by such an overwhelming number of votes cast that there will be little room for any plausible dispute about who won the election. Governing with a divided and suspicious electorate undermines the legitimate authority of candidates who won in a free and fair election. So, what are the persuasive arguments in favor of a Harris / Walz candidacy?

Well, to begin, let’s start with the economic plan being advanced by Harris. Even the business community is lining up behind her plans to strengthen the U.S. economy. In a recent Wall Street Journal poll (conducted October 4th – 8th), 68 percent of respondents said they thought inflation would rise under a second Trump term compared to a Harris plan.

In the same Wall Street Journal article, 65 percent of economist said they saw Trump’s policies adding more to the nation’s deficits compared to Harris’ policy agenda. Also, 45 percent to 37 percent of economists expect economic output to expand faster under Harris.

Harris is also considering tax breaks for large companies that share profits with their workers. She wants to jump-start her economic opportunity for Americas proposal with the following:

*$25,000 for down-payment assistance for first time home purchases.

*$50,000 for small businesses.

*$6,000 child tax credit

Building on the work of the Biden-Harris Administration, she intends to continue growing the number of infrastructure jobs and employment opportunities in the “Green economy.” Job training is also a critical component of her plans to reach out to those left behind during the ongoing tech revolution.

There is a string of powerful reasons that Harris-Walz must aim for 100,000,000 votes to win:

*Kamala Harris wants a Justice Department that is used to protect all Americans and not for retribution or revenge against the president’s adversaries.

*Kamala Harris wants women to control their own bodies and not have governmental invasion of the womb. One of America’s most cherished ideals is freedom which is also one of the most galvanizing themes of her candidacy.

*Kamala Harris wants an immigration policy that defines the best in the American tradition, policies that secure the border in an orderly and systematic fashion, but it is also humane and respects the dignity of all human beings.

*Finally, Kamala Harris wants to bring Americans together. She has reached out to Republicans and Independents in an effort to unify a very polarized country. She knows that the wisdom in sacred scripture is instructive: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, her aspirations are quintessentially American. Her policy pronouncements are inclusive. She is ready to be president for all Americans. For these and other reasons, setting a goal for 100,000,000 votes just makes good sense!

Michael A Grant, J.D., president emeritus of the National Bankers Association and former assistant professor of political science at Morgan State University, is a columnist with the Trice Edney News Wire.

