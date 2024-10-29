Community comes together to help those affected by wildfire in Teller County

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)- The community affected by the Highland Lakes Fire in Teller County is stepping up to support each other in any way they can. Whether its by dropping off donations or offering a place to stay at.

Troop 230 has been collecting donations all afternoon to help the people affected by this wildfire.

The troop has been collecting donations at two locations in Woodland Park, one at the City Market and the other at Safeway. They're not the only ones who are helping out.

The owners of Quaker Ridge said they saw the need and that's when they decided to open up their campground to those affected by the wildfire. They say in the short period of time they've already helped out at least one family.

"We have 94 beds available. and I know there's people that have been displaced from their home, and we just want to be open for them so that they can have a place to stay," said Jason Van Meter, owner.

Families also don't have to worry about money, it's all free.

"If anyone was to donate money to the camp because of this, I would ask them to not do that, but to give that money to people who need it, people who are displaced by the fire instead," said Van Meter.

The help isn't stopping there, the owner of a local pool hall, Jess Place is also collecting donations. Their goal is to fill their stage with as many donations as possible.

"We need help right now, I challenge the community to fill our stage. bring a donation in," said Jessica Nichols, owner.