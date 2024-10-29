Argument over spilled cup of ice leads to fatal shooting

By Angela Williams

ADAMS COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A spilled cup of ice at a convenience store ended in a fatal shooting, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call was received about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at about the same time a passing motorist flagged down a deputy who was about a block away. The deputy was told that people were shooting at each other at the Shell Station on Highway 61 North.

When deputies arrived, they found a man sitting by the gas pumps. The man was detained, and deputies seized a semiautomatic firearm. Another man, identified as James Keating, was found lying dead on the floor inside the store.

“The shooter had placed a cup of ice down while inside the store with other customers. The victim entered the store and retrieved a few drinks when he accidentally knocked the cup over. An argument ensued after the shooter implied he had a weapon but never pulled or pointed it at the victim,” Sheriff Travis Patten said in a news release. “Keating then left the store and retrieved a handgun from his vehicle. Once he re-entered the store, he immediately confronted the shooter. The argument turned physical when Keating assaulted the shooter and the shooter in return, shot Keating multiple times.”

Patten said evidence from the scene includes video, audio and witness statements.

“Everyone present at the time of the shooting has been cooperative, including the shooter,” Patten said.

The case will go before an Adams County grand jury.

