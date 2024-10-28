River Rouge police searching for missing teen believed to be kidnapped by father

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — River Rouge police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy with a cognitive disorder who was last seen Sunday morning.

Christopher Brown Jr. was last seen at 10:07 a.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant at 10995 West Jefferson Ave. in River Rouge. Camera footage shows Christopher Brown Jr. getting into the front passenger seat of a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a Florida plate DSM1544. The Tahoe is registered to Christopher’s father, 58-year-old Christopher Allan Brown.

Police say Christopher Allan Brown had his parental rights terminated in August 2024 due to a child abuse incident and that he is a suspect in his son’s disappearance.

Christopher Allan Brown has ties to Alabama, Florida and Georgia. His vehicle was last seen in Toledo, and it is believed they are heading to Florida.

Christopher Brown Jr. is described as being between 5’2″ and 5’4″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shorts and brown shoes and carrying a red binder.

Police urge the public not to approach Christopher Allan Brown, as he is considered dangerous, but instead contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call River Rouge police at 313-842-8700, ext. 1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

